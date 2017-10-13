Booting in Decatur continues to upset citizens, businesses losing money

When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
The body of a teenager last seen on October 10 has been recovered from Lake Lanier.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
If you visit downtown Decatur, you know parking can be a challenge and costly if you don't watch out. Some DeKalb County residents told CBS46 that booting companies are out to get you if you don't read the signs.More >
