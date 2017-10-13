Booting in Decatur continues to upset citizens, businesses losing money

A booting battle in one metro Atlanta community now has some local business outraged.

“It’s very frustrating. In the previous we’ve had a lot of angry customers,” said Kam Ngai, Green Ginger general manager.

At Green Ginger in Decatur, the food is hot and so are the customers.

Management said one family recently dined in their restaurant and walked around the block after their meal.

But because they left the parking lot they returned to a boot on their car.

“Well you know I felt really bad for them so I told them I can’t really do anything, but I’m willing to offer them some gift cards,” said Ngai.

CBS46 first exposed the problem at Commerce Square Shopping Center Oct. 13.

Since then dozens of people have sounded off online. Some saying “booting is bad for business” while others claim it’s a racket and one demanding that the area ban booting.

Well for one, they said the signs here in the Commerce Square Shopping Center can be confusing.

There are different types of signs saying different things, like the one that says you can’t walk off the lot for any reason or you’ll get a boot.

Sarah Watt’s owns Da Vinci’s Pizza in the City located in the same shopping center and said the booting has cost her business thousands of dollars.

“A couple thousand dollars a week, yeah,” she said. “We saw as more booting people started to come there was a significant drop in sales,” said Watts.

Watts said she’s given some of her customers $75 to have the boot removed from their cars in hopes they will come back.

“Our mission statement says we want to be the neighborhood pizzeria so how can we do that if we’re deterring people if they want to visit our business and other businesses.”

At Green Ginger, they’ve also given customers a $75 gift certificate to cover their hassle.

“We tried to talk to those people, we tried to help out our customer who actually got booted, but there’s nothing we can do. I guess they are just not listening,” said Ngai.

So now not only will the booting companies not talk, the property manager isn’t responding to the concerns either, at least not yet.

