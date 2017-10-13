Man accused of theft on Georgia Tech campus

Police say they're looking for a man who is accused of theft and financial transaction fraud theft at Georgia Tech.

The thefts occurred in the Edge Building (Athletics Center) prior to a football game on Sept. 30, according to the Georgia Tech Police Department.

Police say the man was seen leaving the building in a Georgia Tech shirt and hat, which they say was different from what he was wearing when he entered the building.

If you have any information on the thefts, you're asked to call Georgia Tech police at (404) 894-2500.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.