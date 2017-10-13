Law enforcement officers among 5 charged in connection to murder from 1983

A 34-year-old cold case was busted wide open when five people were charged in connection to a brutal murder from 1983.

Two of the people arrested are law enforcement officials Frankie Gebhardt and Bill more, both charged with murder.

The other suspects were charged with obstruction.

Timothy Coggins, 23, was found dead on power lines near Manley Road in Sunnyside back in 1983. The cold case got hot in June when investigators got a tip. The sheriff says there's no doubt the murder was racially motivated, and if it happened today would be prosecuted as a hate crime.

