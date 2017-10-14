Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she almost ran this year

Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.

Franklin was mayor during the great recession, which was like being the captain of the titanic. It wasn't her fault, but she had to make tough decisions. She almost suited up to run for mayor this year, which would have totally changed the race.

After a friendly embrace with longtime ally Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was in town for a mayoral candidates forum, Franklin took to the microphone herself on WAOK radio to talk about the mayor's race.

"I'm concerned about Atlanta having an honest mayor, a hard working mayor and a forward thinking mayor, someone who can build consensus [and] stop the fighting," says Franklin.

She had polite words for current mayor Kasim Reed, who has now officially endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Reed was once her campaign manager.

"I've been called aggressive and feisty, and so I appreciate that some people might call him aggressive and feisty," says Franklin. "I don't like the public fighting that I've seen over the last few years."

In fact, Franklin says the tone of the race is overshadowing the issues.

"Denigrating people and name calling, slanderous comments, I don't like that, I don't like that from anybody and I think it's unnecessary," says Franklin.

She told talk show host Rashad Richey that she too had considered a run for the office.

"I thought seriously about running, but I decided the city needs to have this turnover in leadership and we have a broad array of variety of different kinds of skills in the people who are running," says Franklin.

She had a reputation as a straight shooter during her time at city hall. When asked if there's a culture of corruption there now, she said, "I'm beginning to think, there might be three indictments, a fourth with a raid, four is getting pretty big."

To Franklin, the corruption scandal is a huge deal, and with half the council leaving there's going to be a great big vacum of leadership at city hall, and that's why a lot of her supporters are wishing she had run.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.