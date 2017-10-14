Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she almost ran this year

Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who is accused of theft and financial transaction fraud theft at Georgia Tech.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who is accused of theft and financial transaction fraud theft at Georgia Tech.More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
Public relations executives at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium were dealing with a public relations nightmare Friday after the stadium's debut concert left fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks feeling cheated out of a good show.More >
Public relations executives at the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium were dealing with a public relations nightmare Friday after the stadium's debut concert left fans of country music superstar Garth Brooks feeling cheated out of a good show.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
A 34-year-old cold case was busted wide open when five people were charged in connection to a brutal murder from 1983.More >
A 34-year-old cold case was busted wide open when five people were charged in connection to a brutal murder from 1983.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.More >
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >
Questions about residency have sparked explosive accusations of harassment in a political race involving a candidate running for mayor of Roswell.More >