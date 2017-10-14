Over 300,000 expected at Atlanta Pride weekend

The rainbow crosswalks are making their debut as a permanent installation during Pride Weekend, and people in Atlanta can expect to see large crowds.

Atlanta Pride is expected to draw over 300,000 people, and to help with crowds, Atlanta police will be very visible. And there will also be officers out in plainclothes we well.

Pride weekend generates some $35 million for the city, and vendors have packed Piedmont Park, with more vendors present this year than last year. Organizers said most events sold out two months earlier this year than last.

Pride was moved to October this year, and some believe the change in date is playing a part in the larger numbers.

“Everything is completely sold out,” said Atlanta Pride Executive Director Jamie Ferguson. “We’re sold out of VIP tickets. The parade sold out in June. The marketplace is sold out.”

“We’re so happy they moved it to October because now everybody can come,” said vendor Amanda Tarr. “Now it’s not competing with other events around the country.”

The festival is Saturday and the parade is Sunday. Traffic is expected to be very heavy, and organizers are urging people to take MARTA or ride bicycles.

Some of the money raised this weekend goes right back into the community for LGBTQ awareness and education programs.

