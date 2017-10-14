Over 300,000 expected at Atlanta Pride weekend

We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
A 34-year-old cold case was busted wide open when five people were charged in connection to a brutal murder from 1983.More >
A 34-year-old cold case was busted wide open when five people were charged in connection to a brutal murder from 1983.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >