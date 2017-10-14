Mother charged with murder after two infants found dead in apartment

Two infants were found dead on Friday night in an SW Atlanta Apartment. Their mother has been charged with murder.

Two infants were found dead late Friday night and the mother of the children has been charged with murder.

Officers were called out to the Oakland City West End Apartments on Friday night where two infants, a one year old and two year old, were found dead. Police said the two little boys had obvious injuries including burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove.

Neighbors said police removed the stove and oven from the apartment.

According to preliminary information, the mother said she left her three kids with her sister, and when she came home she found the two boys unresponsive. After gathering evidence and speaking with neighbors, investigators do not believe the mother, 24-year-old Lamora Williams, left them with a caregiver.

Police are still investigating and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.