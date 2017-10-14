Police investigating after two infants found dead in SW Atlanta apartment

Two infants were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.

Police were called out to the Oakland City West End Apartments on Friday night where two infants, a one year old and two year old, were found dead. Police said the two little boys had obvious injuries.

According to preliminary information, the mother said she left her three kids with her sister, and when she came home she found the two boys unresponsive.

Police are still investigating and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

