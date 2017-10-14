Man charged with murder after deadly shooting outside Peaches of Atlanta

One person is in custody after a deadly shooting overnight at Peaches of Atlanta adult entertainment club.

When police arrived to the scene, club security had a suspect detained. Officers found a man in his late 20s dead inside of a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim were inside a vehicle and became involved in some type of dispute. The suspect then pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.

Security guards detained the suspect after he left the vehicle. The suspect, 30-year-old David E. Robinson, has been charged with murder.

