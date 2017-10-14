Police investigating after man shot, killed in Mableton - CBS46 News

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Mableton

By WGCL Digital Team
Khristopher Dixion | Photo courtesy of family Khristopher Dixion | Photo courtesy of family
MABLETON, GA (CBS46) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on in Mableton. 

Officers were dispatched to a report of a person down inside a town home in the 7200 block of Crestside Drive, Saturday. When they arrived they found Khristopher Dixion dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Police continue to investigate. 

