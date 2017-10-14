Police investigating after man shot, killed in Mableton

Two infants were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Crestside Drive near Riverside Drive in Mableton.More >
One person is in custody after a deadly shooting overnight at Peaches of Atlanta adult entertainment club.More >
A 34-year-old cold case was busted wide open when five people were charged in connection to a brutal murder from 1983.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who is accused of theft and financial transaction fraud theft at Georgia Tech.More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
Two infants were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >
Someone is looking to make the Atlanta mayoral race about race. Signs, reading, "Vote the Black Slate", have been spotted by our crews in southwest Atlanta.More >
If you visit downtown Decatur, you know parking can be a challenge and costly if you don't watch out. Some DeKalb County residents told CBS46 that booting companies are out to get you if you don't read the signs.More >
One person is in custody after a deadly shooting overnight at Peaches of Atlanta adult entertainment club.More >
