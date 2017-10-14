Police investigating after man shot, killed on Crestside Drive i - CBS46 News

Police investigating after man shot, killed on Crestside Drive in Mableton

By WGCL Digital Team
MABLETON, GA (CBS46) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Crestside Drive near Riverside Drive in Mableton. 

Not much information is known at this time, but the black male victim was reportedly shot by a black male suspect. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. 

Police continue to investigate. 

