Police search for man who assaulted teen girl at school bus stop

Douglasville Police have released a sketch of a man they said assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a bus stop Friday morning.

The incident happened at a bus stop on Charlton Place off Prestley Mill Road. Police say the girl noticed a man making eye contact with her as he walked toward her. She told detectives He made her feel uncomfortable, so she tried to get away from him by going back inside her house.

“She punched a key code into their door knob and as she entered back into the house, he shoved her from behind, assaulting her, got her into the house, shoved her into the wall with enough force to break the drywall behind her," said Capt. Brad Stafford of the Douglasville Police Department. "As she fell to the ground, a decorative basket that was on the wall as well fell. It was full of dishes. She grabbed a hold of it and struck the suspect in the head, so he may have a laceration to his head or face.”

The suspect ran off. The victim had no serious injuries, and there was no sexual assault, police said.

Douglas County School officials released the following statement regarding incident:

Chapel Hill Middle School parents and students were made aware of the incident Friday. Assistant Principal Jamar Graham rode the bus home with students Friday and has assured students of the school system’s commitment to their safety at all times. Police are actively conducting an extensive investigation and have increased their patrols in the area until the suspect is apprehended. It is unfortunate that this situation has occurred to one of our students. The safety of our students is our priority before, during and after school hours. We urge our parents and teachers to have conversations with students about safety and have provided tips to parents about walking to school and waiting for the school bus.

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about the incident.

"Show them this sketch and explain to them what’s going on," said Stafford. "This is an isolated incident. We’ve not had any other incidents in this neighborhood or any other neighborhood here in Douglasville at our bus stops, but obviously he assaulted this young girl, and we don’t want it to happen again.”

The girl described her attacker to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation sketch artist. She said the man had a strange lump on his jaw and a missing tooth. She said as the man ran off, she noticed the sole of one of his shoes was broken, causing it to flop as he ran.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, contact the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.

