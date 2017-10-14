Sketch released of man accused of assaulting student at bus stop

Douglasville Police have released a sketch of a man they said assaulted a 14-year-old student at a bus stop Friday morning.

The incident occurred at a bus stop on Charlton Place off Prestley Mill Road.

Police say the female victim was able to fight off the victim. She had no serious injuries and there was no sexual assault.

Douglass County School officials released the following statement regarding incident:

Chapel Hill Middle School parents and students were made aware of the incident Friday. Assistant Principal Jamar Graham rode the bus home with students Friday and has assured students of the school system’s commitment to their safety at all times. Police are actively conducting an extensive investigation and have increased their patrols in the area until the suspect is apprehended. It is unfortunate that this situation has occurred to one of our students. The safety of our students is our priority before, during and after school hours. We urge our parents and teachers to have conversations with students about safety and have provided tips to parents about walking to school and waiting for the school bus.

If you recognize the man in the photo, contact the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.