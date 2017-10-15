Pride participants, protesters take to the streets of Atlanta

The grand finale of Atlanta’s Pride Weekend kicks off on Sunday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the parade, which ends at Piedmont Park.

Sunday’s parade follows a huge demonstration on Saturday held for transgender equality. Atlanta Pride’s Transmarch started at Piedmont Park on Saturday after a quick briefing from a man with a bullhorn.

Then the group was off, marching to their own beat. People took their fight to the street, calling for change and transgender equality.

“We have to represent,” said one marcher. “We have to show what’s in our hearts and we have to show what love looks like.”

When the march hit the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont, things got confrontational, with Pride supports and protesters yelling face to face. A religious group stood at the street corner reading scriptures from their book of “truth,” saying Pride was the perfect platform to get their point across.

“If we do not warn a wicked man of his way, there will be blood on our hands, and we are out here today to warn the wicked of their way,” one protester said.

Many didn’t agree with this message but said it’s not worth fighting about. Because him, her, he or she, while titles change in the transgender community, Pride’s message stays the same: Accepting people for who they are.

