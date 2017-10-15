Atlanta Pride Parade to kick off Sunday at noon

The Atlanta Pride Parade is set to kick off at noon on Sunday.

Assembly for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on the streets near the Civic Center MARTA station. The parade will step out from the Civic Center MARTA Station and will merge off Ralph McGill onto Peachtree Street traveling north.

The parade then turns east onto 10th Street and follows 10th Street to the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where the parade officially ends.

You can view the entire route here:

