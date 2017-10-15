Police investigating after man shot in face in NW Atlanta

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the side of his face early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Monteel Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday and found a man with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was sitting in a vehicle when someone pulled up beside him and shot him.

The victim wasn’t able to give officers a description of either the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Police continue to investigate.

