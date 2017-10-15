Georgia library closed for cleaning of non-toxic mold inside

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - A library on the Georgia coast has closed for several days as cleanup crews get rid of non-toxic mold found inside.

The Florida Times-Union reports the public library on St. Simons Island closed last week. Library director Geri Mullis said cleaning is underway and the branch should reopen Wednesday.

Mullis said she suspects the mold grew during an extended power outage caused by Tropical Storm Irma last month, when humidity levels stayed high inside the library while the air-conditioning and ventilation systems weren't operating.

Mullis said experts confirmed the mold wasn't toxic. But she said it could still affect people with sensitivity to mold.

