Police: Man carves hole in wall, attempts to steal cigarettes

A man was taken into custody accused of trying to steal cigarettes from a local store in Dunwoody.

Police said they found a hole in the wall of a store after the alarm was triggered. When they searched the area they located a trash can filled with cigarettes nearby.

Authorities believe a male covered in dust who was caught walking close to the scene of the crime is the suspect after a review of the store surveillance video.

An additional blue Santa bag full of cigarettes and a book bag with entry tools were recovered as well.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.