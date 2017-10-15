Man in serious condition after moped collides with car

A man is in serious condition after his moped collided with a car in Marietta.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Briauna Harris and 62-year-old Herbert Bailey collided near Powder Springs Street and Chestnut Hill Road when Bailey failed to yield to Harris.

Bailey, who was on a moped, was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Harris was not seriously injured in the accident.

Anyone with information regarding the accident, contact Marietta Police at 770-794-5357.

