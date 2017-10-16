APD investigating after man shot in 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the 1400 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW.

According to police, three suspects pulled up in a car and a passenger in the rear of the vehicle opened fire. The victim was shot in the wrist.

Police are still trying to determine a motive at this time, and no arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

