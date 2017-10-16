Two men stabbed during fight in downtown Atlanta

Two men were transported to the hospital after they were stabbed during a fight.

The incident happened on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Peachtree Center Avenue NE. According to police, two men got into a fight and both were stabbed.

The two were transported to Grady with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed at this time but could be pending. The incident is still under investigation.

