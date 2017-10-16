Traveling exhibit highlights discrimination against LGBTQ clergy

In Midtown Atlanta, a traveling exhibit was on display during Pride Weekend.

The exhibit contains more than 300 stoles, symbols made of fabric that faith leaders wear. It’s called “The Showers of Stoles Project” and a local pastor is showing the painful, yet prideful, meaning documenting discrimination with some churches.

Each stole has a story.

“When I got in touch with my sexual orientation, I was no longer allowed to serve as minister in sharing the gifts and graces with God, which God has given me.”

The stoles are from Christians and Jews who are gay, bisexual or transgender who had to find acceptance to be leaders at another denomination, or they’re still living in the closet.

“No on beyond perhaps their closest family members know that they are gay, and they’re serving in church denominations that will not allow them to be out,” said Rev. Kim Jackson of All Saints Episcopal Church.

Jackson can relate.

“I grew up Baptist in a small town in South Carolina, a really wonderful church full of people who nurtured me,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s calling to become a pastor hit a roadblock when she came out.

“It was incredibly painful, and it was a really difficult decision,” she said. “I spent a long time thinking about do I want to be Baptist and teach Sunday school and just be really actively involved in the church so I can stay with my home denomination, but I really did feel a strong call to ministry, so I had to leave that church, and there were a lot of tears.”

Jackson moved to Atlanta for graduate school.

“And it was in Atlanta that I came to realize that there are a lot of different denominations that would recognize me as a woman, as a black woman and as a lesbian, and I found home in the Episcopal Church.”

She wants churches that discriminate to know they’re losing valuable leadership.

“When you have LGBTQ clergy who come, were are really clear about God loving us because we’ve had to work through, and so we’re able to share that gift in really powerful ways to our entire congregation.”

Like the person who wrote this:

“I work and pray for a day when all of us can reclaim these stoles and our callings.”

Jackson is optimistic with more acceptance and understanding fewer stoles will join this collection.

“It’s not just a tale of sad stories, but it really is a tale of triumph, resistance and struggle,” she said.

The project started more than 20 years ago, and after its run in Atlanta, the exhibit travels to New York.

