Atlanta Mayoral race heats up as early voting opens Monday

In Fulton County people can get a head start in picking their elected officials.

Early voting begins on Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the county, with races for city council seats in Alpharetta, Atlanta and College Park, as well as the race for mayor in East Point, Fairburn and Johns Creek.

But it’s the race for Atlanta’s mayoral seat that has been hotly contested, and it’s still heating up.

Monday marks the beginning of the end in what has become a fiery race for the top spot in Atlanta City Hall.

Current Mayor Kasim Reed has really thrust himself into the race in the last few weeks, despite the fact that he has exhausted his term limits and is not running for reelection. There are a dozen candidates vying to be his replacement.

Voters can begin to physically cast a ballot on Monday at one of several polling locations throughout Fulton and parts of DeKalb counties.

There are a total of 22 polling places, and a general rule of thumb is they’re open from 8:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. There are also weekend hours for in-person voting.

The director of Fulton County Registration and Elections said he hopes that providing weekend hours will encourage more people to vote early, meaning shorter lines on actual election day on Nov. 7.

Polls have Mary Norwood and Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms as the front-runners. Bottoms has made news in the last week after Reed endorsed her as his pick to replace him.

It’s become an especially contentious election in these final few weeks, with the mayor going after the City Council president right as the candidates shared one stage, debating and questioning each other in an open forum.

Also remember, early voting isn’t just for the city’s next mayor; because the council president is running, his seat will be vacant, as will two other city council seats to fill the seats of members Bottoms and Kwanza Hall, who is also running for mayor.

Early voting also opens in DeKalb County, where citizens can vote to approve a one-cent special tax to raise more than $636 million for infrastructure. Polls open at 8:30 a.m. Citizens in Henry County can also cast early ballots for municipal races as polls open at 8 a.m.

