NTSB: Wind gust to blame for police helicopter crash

A new report sheds some light on what caused a police helicopter to crash in Gwinnett County last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the helicopter began spinning after it was hit by a wind gust as it approached Briscoe Field.

Officer George McClain was piloting the helicopter. He was released from the hospital several days after the crash.

Cpl. Michael Duncan was injured during the crash and is now paralyzed from the waist down. He is being treated at the Shepard Center.

