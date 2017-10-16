Average gas prices continue to drop across Georgia

Georgians continue to see some relief at the gas pump.

According to AAA, Georgia gas prices averaged $2.44 a gallon on Sunday, dropping eight cents during the past week. The biggest drops were seen in Macon (-11 cents), Columbus (-10 cents) and Dalton (-nine cents).

The state average for a gallon of gas has dropped for 33 consecutive days, falling a total of 32 cents. While gas prices across the state are 30 cents less than a month ago, it’s still 18 cents higher than this time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Savannah ($2.48), Athens ($2.48) and Atlanta ($2.47).

The least expensive gas price averages are in Albany ($2.31), Valdosta ($2.36) and Augusta-Aiken ($2.37).

