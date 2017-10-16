Family reports 13-year-old missing - CBS46 News

Family reports 13-year-old missing

By WGCL Digital Team
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Clayton County Police needs the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old female.

Kamaria Jackson was reported missing October 13. 

Jackson is 5'5 in height, weighs 100 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Phelps at 770-473-3915 or dial 911.

