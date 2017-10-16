Morehouse appoints new president to trailblaze leadership

Morehouse College has appointed Dr. David A. Thomas as its first non-alumnus president since 1967 to take over leadership, the appointment marks the 12th president of the highly esteemed all male college located in the Atlanta University Center.

Thomas is a former Harvard business school administrator with over 30 years of higher education experience. He will assume office Jan. 1, 2018.

Willie Woods, Morehouse Board of Trustees chairman, says new leadership will raise the profile of the institution and “expand our academic programs, improve our facilities, and provide more signature opportunities for leadership that make Morehouse Men among the most sought-after graduates in the country.”

More than 100 executives applied for the role, including several sitting college presidents. Board officials chose Thomas for his proven visionary leadership as a business school administrator and track record in fundraising.

Thomas says he is both humbled and honored to serve as the next president of Morehouse College.

“What draws me to Morehouse is that I see a connection between what I value and what this college has always represented – the mission to develop men with disciplined minds who will lead lives of leadership and service, and to be stewards of black culture and community,” said Thomas.

As president, he plans to launch a major capital campaign to increase funds for student scholarships, expand international outreach, and to make the college a premier institution for research on the black experience.

President-Emeritus Dr. Robert M. Franklin says he is excited about Thomas’ appointment and looks forward to seeing the work that will be done.

Thomas is nationally renowned for his research in managing diversity in the workplace. He has written numerous case studies and academic articles on the subject.

Over the past 30 years he has worked as a consultant on issues relating to organizational change, and diversity and inclusion for 100 of the Fortune 500 companies as well as major governmental and nonprofit organizations.

“I understand the transformative power of higher education for people of color,” said Thomas. “I also understand what it means to be a black male in America, and the determination and strength of character that it takes to be successful. I will work tirelessly to help raise the scholarship funds necessary so that no deserving student who wants a Morehouse education is left behind.”

