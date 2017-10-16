Morehouse appoints new president to trailblaze leadership

Morehouse College has appointed Dr. David A. Thomas as its first non-alumnus president since 1967 to take over leadership, the appointment marks the 12th president of the highly esteemed all male college located in the Atlanta University Center.More >
Morehouse College has appointed Dr. David A. Thomas as its first non-alumnus president since 1967 to take over leadership, the appointment marks the 12th president of the highly esteemed all male college located in the Atlanta University Center.More >
The mother charged with killing her two young sons will go before a judge for the first time on Monday.More >
The mother charged with killing her two young sons will go before a judge for the first time on Monday.More >
A man was taken into custody accused of trying to steal cigarettes from a local store in Dunwoody.More >
A man was taken into custody accused of trying to steal cigarettes from a local store in Dunwoody.More >
Current Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has officially announced who he is endorsing in the city's mayoral race.More >
Current Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has officially announced who he is endorsing in the city's mayoral race.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.More >
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Crestside Drive near Riverside Drive in Mableton.More >
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Crestside Drive near Riverside Drive in Mableton.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A body pulled from in the Schuylkill River near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur featured on 'Shark Tank'.More >
A body pulled from in the Schuylkill River near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur featured on 'Shark Tank'.More >