City of East Point to accept applications for police officers

Interested in working as a police officer? The City of East Point is currently accepting applications for certified and non-certified police officers.

Qualified candidates will support the department's motto, "When you see something and say something, we do something."

Minimum qualifications for Non-Certified Police Officers: Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and be able to meet POST requirements for certification per Georgia law.

Minimum qualifications for Certified Police Officers: POST certified position with minimum of two (2) years of experience.

Interested applicants can find more information about the job on the City of East Point's website.

