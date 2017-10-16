City of East Point to accept applications for police officers - CBS46 News

City of East Point to accept applications for police officers

By WGCL Digital Team
EAST POINT, GA (CBS46) -

Interested in working as a police officer? The City of East Point is currently accepting applications for certified and non-certified police officers.

Qualified candidates will support the department's motto, "When you see something and say something, we do something."

Minimum qualifications for Non-Certified Police Officers: Must have a High School Diploma or equivalent and be able to meet POST requirements for certification per Georgia law.

Minimum qualifications for Certified Police Officers: POST certified position with minimum of two (2) years of experience. 

Interested applicants can find more information about the job on the City of East Point's website

