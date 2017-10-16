Students protest at Kennesaw State following cheerleaders' absence from field

Some students at Kennesaw State held a protest after the cheerleaders were absent once again from the field during a football game over the weekend.

Five KSU cheerleaders first took a knee during the National Anthem at a game last month.

Officials told CBS46 the cheerleaders were not on the field due to the restructuring of the game day schedule.

Demonstrators at Monday's protest said they support "The Kennesaw Five" and that the cheerleaders should be able to express their first amendment rights without being penalized.

