Supreme Court: Murder case involving former officer can proceed

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that the felony murder case of a former police officer accused of shooting an unarmed naked veteran can proceed.

Robert Olsen, a former officer with the DeKalb County Police Department, asked the court to throw out his case in the shooting dead of former Air Force veteran Anthony Hill. Olsen claimed he felt threatened and had to shoot Hill.

Olsen said his indictment should have been tossed out because of a large number of "unauthorized" people allowed in the Grand Jury room.

Hill's family said he suffered from PTSD after serving in Afghanistan.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said it will move quickly on this case.

