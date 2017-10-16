Public schools observe national bus safety week

Oct. 16 marks the first day of National School Bus Safety Week, which features participation from districts across the county and more than 350 bus drivers in Atlanta.

This year’s theme is “#STOP ON RED!” and emphasizes the importance of being aware of red lights on school buses and the stop sign which signals children are loading and exiting the school bus.

Atlanta Public Schools transport 26,000 students on nearly 300 routes daily, including a variety of field trips seven days a week.

APS Transportation Director John Franklin says National School Bus Safety Week underscores the district’s commitment to student safety.

“School buses are the primary way students arrive to and from school, and it remains the safest mode of transportation for kids, said Franklin. “This week is a great time to reflect on our commitment to student safety, and serves as an excellent reminder for drivers to be aware while driving, and to remind parent about the importance of bus stop safety.”

From Oct. 17-27 APS Transportation Department will hosts bus evacuation trainings for all elementary and middle schools.

