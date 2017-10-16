Push underway to tighten film industry in Covington

Atlanta is known as the Hollywood of the south. Hundreds of television shows and movies are shot here but some say movie shoots can hurt small businesses.

There is now a push to tighten film regulation in Covington.

Judy Hernandez is one of several small business owners who are encouraging city officials to take an overall look at the filming policy.

"It does cause problems with parking for the customers coming in," said Hernandez. "It causes problems with the stores being open in general sometimes if they have to close them for more than two or three days."

The current film policy only requires productions to pay a maximum of $200 per day if customer access is affected and if business is directly affected.

"I've had to say to some customers 'hey give me a call and I'll let you slip in the back so you can shop,'" said Hernandez.

Covington's city manager told CBS46 the city cannot fine production companies for not following the rules.

