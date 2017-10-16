The death of two toddlers leads to speculation surrounding mother's mental health

two toddlers were found dead on Friday in a SW Atlanta Apartment. Thier mother has been charged with murder.

With the accused murder of her two young children, Lamora Williams joins a dark sisterhood.

Police say the 24-year-old killed her sons Jakarter and Keyounte Penn.

The children, ages one and two, were found with burn marks on their bodies in the family’s Oakland City West End Apartments.

“Trying to get back at somebody out of noting, think about the kids first,” said the children’s aunt.

Police have released few details about Williams.

Those who knew her say she has a long history of mental health issues.

“If you don’t want them give them to somebody don’t kill them,” said William’s aunt.

Doctors who have studied mothers who kill their children say those symptoms probably went unchecked for years.

A licensed psychologist and associate professor at Clark Atlanta University says by the time someone has children the change in hormones can exacerbate already present mental health issues.

“You can suffer from postpartum depression and even postpartum psychosis for years and years following having children,” she said.

Another common characteristic between mothers who kill their kids is a twisted sense of altruism, this is where a mother rationalizes that killing her child is in the child’s best interest.

“I think there are plenty of signs, I think with this particular case and cases like this there were probably signs long before she even got pregnant,” said Bells.

In the case of Williams, the children’s father claims she made a video call to him showing the murder scene.

Dr. Bells says those actions fall under a specific category.

“There’s something about the mental state of a person who would even respond to the death of the children that way even if she is not guilty to even respond that way shows how impaired her mental state is,” she said.

Dr. Bells says these killings aren’t fated to happen. She says prevention lies in intervening.

“Let the person know that this level of stress and reaction can put a person in danger and let them know you just want to help.”

She believes the mental illness in these cases is hiding in plain sight.

