Georgia Supreme Court clarifies law regarding breathalyzer tests

The Georgia Supreme Court wants to make it clear that law enforcement officers can not force people suspected of driving under the influence to take a breathalyzer test.

If a driver takes a breathalyzer test, the law states it is voluntary; however, if you don't take it you can lose your license.

The man at the center of Plevik v. the State is Frederick Plevic. CBS46 learned his name was misspelled in the brief. Plevic challenged the language of Georgians implied consent law as unconstitutionally coercive.

In June of 2015, Plevic was stopped by a Gwinnett County Police Officer for failure to maintain a lane and no tail lights. The officer performed a field sobriety test and had him blow into an Alco Sensor that came back positive.

Plevic began to sweat and acted like he was going to faint so the officer put him in the back of his patrol car and called medical services. It was then that the officer read him the implied consent notice which states Georgia law requires you to submit to state administered chemical tests of alcohol or drugs.

" Implied consent means even though you don't know you did it, when you got a license or drive on the highways you've given implicit consent if you are suspected of DUI.. you will give your blood breath or urine," said DUI attorney William "Bubba" Head.

Plevic's attorney filed a motion to suppress the results of the state administered breath alcohol. He lost the appeal, but his case is helping others know their rights.

Head said so many attorneys just take a plea deal but it's important for them to get the tapes and look at them to see if proper procedures were followed. If the suspect was forced to take the test, it's all about their constitutional rights being violated and the case can be dropped.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.