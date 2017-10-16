Georgia Supreme Court clarifies law regarding breathalyzer tests

Police say a man was shot in the groin in southeast Atlanta Monday. The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Martin Street SE.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.
The Georgia Supreme Court want to make it clear that law enforcement officers can not force people suspected of driving under the influence to take a breathalyzer test.
With the accused murder of her two young children, Lamora Williams joins a dark sisterhood. Police say the 24-year-old killed her sons Jakarter and Keyounte Penn.
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Crestside Drive near Riverside Drive in Mableton.
A body pulled from in the Schuylkill River near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur featured on 'Shark Tank'.
