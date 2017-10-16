Police find woman's body after officer-involved shooting

A woman is dead and a man was taken to a local hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Athens.

Officers were called to a domestic violence call on Summerbrook Circle around 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, a male fired shots at the officers who then returned fire.

Police will not confirm if an officer's bullets hit the male to cause his wounds. Officers also found the body of a dead woman at the scene. It is not believed that she was killed by an officer's bullet.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene at this time.

