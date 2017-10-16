BBB Phishing Scam

Scammers have hijacked the Better Business Bureau's name and logo in an attempt to steal your personal information.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a Peachtree City family who lost tens of thousands of dollars after they paid their contractor cash for a renovation and he allegedly walked off the job.
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.
Following the Equifax data breach, many Americans went online or called to freeze their credit with the three major credit monitoring bureaus. But should you also freeze your children's credit?
What do you do when your next door neighbor is ruining your quality of life? A Union City family says they can't use their backyard because of what's going on next door.
A pit bull puppy that was beaten, stabbed and stuffed into a suitcase in Florida has died.
Police say a man killed his girlfriend's 17-month-old son and stole her car stereo and laptop while she was in the hospital with her dying child.
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Crestside Drive near Riverside Drive in Mableton.
A body pulled from in the Schuylkill River near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been identified as Philip Reitnour, an entrepreneur featured on 'Shark Tank'.
