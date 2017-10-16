Family of man killed 34 years ago planning vigil

A Spalding County family has waited nearly 35 years for justice in the killing of their loved one.

Investigators made a string of arrests in the murder of Timothy Coggins late last week.

The family says they hadn’t talked about the case in years.

Now, it’s all coming back.

“It was pretty much wow, pretty much wow,” said his niece Heather Coggins.

Coggins says she didn’t know if the day would ever come, but always hoped it would.

It was Thursday Oct. 12 when the sheriff called to say two were charged with killing her uncle 34 years ago.

In 1983 Timothy Coggins body was found in a Spalding County field.

Investigators say his killing was racially motivated.

Long awaited tips finally led to the arrests of Frankie Gebhardt and Bill Moore, both nearly 60-years-old, and now facing murder charges.

Three others were charged with obstructing the investigation.

“It was by the grace of God these people came forward and said we need to talk about this and they did.”

The Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says more could end up in cuffs as the once cold case is now red hot.

Coggin’s family, meanwhile is still processing it all.

“It’s been 34 years, it’s time. That’s a long time to not know who killed your loved one.”

The family says they are planning a vigil for Coggins, saying he deserved it after all these years.

“I think he is looking down thinking finally.”

