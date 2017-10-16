Man shot in groin in southeast Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man shot in groin in southeast Atlanta

Police say a man was shot in the groin in southeast Atlanta Monday.

The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Martin Street SE.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 the unidentified man, who is around 20-years-old, was alert and breathing when taken to the hospital.

The police spokesperson didn't say what led to the shooting, adding that no one is currently in custody.

