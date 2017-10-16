Delta responds to passengers told by flight attendant not to sing national anthem

As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.

Green Beret, SSgt. Dustin Wright, was training African militias to fight terrorists when he and three other soldiers were killed in an ambush.

Delta's honor guard removed his casket from the plane on which Dr. Pamela Gaudry was a passenger. In an interview, she said she was crying for the soldier, and for another reason.

"I'm humiliated by my lack of courage," says Gaudry.

Gaudry recorded a video right when she got off the plane and posted it to social media, explaining how she wanted to sing the national anthem as she watched the ceremony from the window. She encouraged other passengers to sing too, but the flight attendant prevented them.

"She told me several people on the plane were from other counties and they were uncomfortable with us singing the national anthem," says Gaudry.

According to her video, even the pilot made an announcement telling everyone to be quiet during the ceremony.

CBS46 checked with a former state commander of the Georgia VFW to find out what the official rules are in this situation.

Al Lipphardt says staying silent is the traditional thing to do, but that doesn't apply to people watching from a distance.

"If they're inside the aircraft where they will not disturb the casket, coming off the aircraft, have at it," said Lipphardt.

Meanwhile, Delta says the crew on the plane acted on their own and the airline "does not have a policy regarding the national anthem."

Lipphardt added when he's on a plane and a military casket is coming off, he doesn't sing, but he makes sure he's standing up, whether the seat belt sign is on or not.

CBS46 reached back out to Delta about whether passengers should expect standing to be allowed on future flights.

A spokesperson responded to say standing will be permitted.

