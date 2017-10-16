Domestic abuse survivor advocates, celebrates other survivors

At 14-years-old, Alma Davis had her first set of black eyes. And 16 years old, Davis felt like damaged goods – at least that's what her boyfriend told her.

“I was raped by his best friend on a Saturday night. On Sunday he beat me for allowing that to happen,” she said. “By Monday, I was re-victimized. By the time I got to school, everyone at school knew.”

High profile incidents, like the shocking video of NFL player Ray Rice knocking out his then-fiancee, shows that no one is immune to abuse.

“We automatically think that domestic violence survivors are low-income, that it attacks one group more than others. There's no face to domestic violence,” Davis said.

Statistics show a stunning level of violence.

Every nine seconds, a woman is beaten in this country, but only 5 percent of cases are reported because victims are often too afraid to press charges.

In 2016, domestic violence claimed the lives of 121 Georgians.

“No matter what your excuse is, whether it's financial, whether it's you can't leave because of the children, no matter what your reasoning is, we give you a solution to counter-act that and to get you whole and healed as a person so that you don't keep doing the same cycle,” Davis said.

She started a foundation 13 years ago in her name to empower victims. The foundation will hold its annual "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" fundraiser Oct. 21.

According to the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, shelters served 34,772 survivors and their 2,963 children who witnessed the violence.

“As you walk together, that survivor shares their story with you so that you're truly walking a mile in their shoes,” Davis said.

Davis says if you have a friend or family member who is in desperate need of help, keep them from being isolated and make sure to keep them encouraged so they can get out of the situation and get help.

The Walk a Mile in Their Shoes 5K/1 Mile run starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 21 at Park Tavern/Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail.

