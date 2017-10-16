Domestic abuse survivor advocates, celebrates other survivors

Every nine seconds, a woman is beaten in this country, but only 5 percent of cases are reported because victims are often too afraid to press charges,More >
Every nine seconds, a woman is beaten in this country, but only 5 percent of cases are reported because victims are often too afraid to press charges,More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A woman is hospitalized after being seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.More >
Gwinnett County Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
A Dacula woman is furious with her local post office. For more than two years, she's been trying to get them to correct an error that keeps diverting her mail to her neighbors.More >
Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.More >
Police say an employee at a pizza restaurant was shot late Monday as he left work. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at Marcos Pizza, located in the 4000 block of Five Forks Trickum Road.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >
Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
Police say 27-year-old Nicolas Head shot and killed 28-year-old Quintavia Wade, a mother of three. Wade was the cousin of Head's children's mother, according to authorities.More >
Police say 27-year-old Nicolas Head shot and killed 28-year-old Quintavia Wade, a mother of three. Wade was the cousin of Head's children's mother, according to authorities.More >
The brutal murder of Timothy Coggins happened more than a quarter of a century ago about an hour south of Atlanta in Spalding County. Now investigators are close to solving the crime.More >
The brutal murder of Timothy Coggins happened more than a quarter of a century ago about an hour south of Atlanta in Spalding County. Now investigators are close to solving the crime.More >