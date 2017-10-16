Early voters in Conyers use new voting machines

Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.

Voters like Nancy Donovan-Watkins got not only a sneak peak, but also a chance to vote in the Conyers mayoral race with new voting machines. They are machines we may end up using statewide.

"I wouldn't say it was any harder, just about the same. Just a different process," says Donovan-Watkins.

Right now, Georgia uses a touch screen system. The express voting system combines that, plus it lets you check your selections with a paper printout.

While some people were practicing with a demo, Rockdale County Elections Director Cynthia Welch explains why election officials will be careful monitoring how this test-run goes.

"Our system is outdated," says Welch. "But...it's still secure. But it's time to start looking at a new voting system."

Donna Price, the director of Georgians for Verified Voting, says it would not only cost more than $100 million to replace all of Georgia's voting machines with a ballot-marking system, but also that the state of Maryland tried it out and there were issues.

"That particular ballot making device can only have seven candidates per screen," says Price. "That's a big problem in a primary."

She says this works well for voters with special needs, but added that, "It takes much less time to use paper ballots for able voters."

I haven't voted on an actual voting machine in Georgia, but I used the demo and as far as ease of use, it was simple. But, of course, some critics who are concerned about the possibility of hacking still believe an old-fashioned paper ballot system is best.

