Early voters in Conyers use new voting machines

A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >
Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
Police say 27-year-old Nicolas Head shot and killed 28-year-old Quintavia Wade, a mother of three. Wade was the cousin of Head's children's mother, according to authorities.More >
Police say 27-year-old Nicolas Head shot and killed 28-year-old Quintavia Wade, a mother of three. Wade was the cousin of Head's children's mother, according to authorities.More >
The brutal murder of Timothy Coggins happened more than a quarter of a century ago about an hour south of Atlanta in Spalding County. Now investigators are close to solving the crime.More >
The brutal murder of Timothy Coggins happened more than a quarter of a century ago about an hour south of Atlanta in Spalding County. Now investigators are close to solving the crime.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.More >
Six University of Georgia professors have filed a lawsuit against Governor Nathan Deal claiming the new campus carry bill is unconstitutional.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
The bribery scandal at Atlanta City Hall could have a profound impact on this year's mayoral election.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
It appears a series of expensive charter flights are quickly catching up with President Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
Georgia and Atlanta economic developers are scrambling to win the Amazon prize, a new corporate headquarters worth billions of dollars in jobs and investment.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
A former Atlanta city official took a plea deal Tuesday after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Senator David Perdue (R-GA) blasted the failed attempt of Republican senators to repeal and replace Obamacare Tuesday.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >
Your health insurance is at stake as lawmakers try again to pass a new health care bill. The bill would end both Medicaid expansion under Obamacare and subsidies for consumers. It would instead direct that money to the states to use on health care.More >