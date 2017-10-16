Doctors say mothers who kill their kids may have unchecked symptoms for years

According to a 2014 study, maternal filicide occurs more frequently in the U.S. than developing nations. CBS46 asked psychologists about what would drive a mother to kill her own children, and if it can be prevented.

With the accused murder of her two young children, Lamora Williams joins a dark sisterhood. Police tell us the 24-year-old killed two of her children. They were both found with burn marks on their bodies at their home.

Police have released few details about Williams. Those who know her say she has a long history of mental health issues.

Doctors who have studied mothers who kill their children say those symptoms probably went unchecked for years. The licensed psychologist and associate professor at Clark Atlanta University says by the time someone has children, the change in hormones can exacerbate already present mental health issues.

Another common characteristic between mothers who kill their children is a twisted sense of altruism, which is where a mother rationalizes that killing her child is in the child's best interest.

In the case of Williams, the children's father claims she made a video call to him showing the murder scene.

Dr. Kanika Bells says those actions falls under a specific category, saying these killings aren't fated to happen. She says prevention lies in intervening.

"Let the person know that this level of stress and reaction can put a person in danger and let them know you just want to help," says Dr. Bells.

She believes the mental illness in these cases is hiding in plain sight.

