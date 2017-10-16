Police say they're searching for a man accused of sexual assault in southwest Atlanta.

A woman flagged down officers around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 in the area of University Avenue and Pryor Road, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The police spokesperson says the woman told them she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man, who police say may frequently visit the Thomasville Heights area.

Police have provided a sketch of the suspect, which is included in this story. If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

