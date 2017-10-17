Grant Park residents fed up with rash of car break-ins

Police are on the hunt for the crooks responsible for several car break-ins overnight in one of Atlanta’s in-town neighborhoods.

It’s a huge topic right now in Grant Park. As the CBS 46 crew was pulling into the neighborhood on Tuesday morning, a police officer was driving through the neighborhood with his floodlight on, looking closely at cars parked on the street.

The officer found six cars that had just been broken into. Those have become the targets for criminals looking for an easy opportunity.

Neighbors said for a long time, crooks have been coming through the neighborhood in the middle of the night, checking car door handles. The ones left open get rummaged through.

“It cost us like $300 to repair it, so we are fortunate that it wasn’t too much more than that, but still, that’s $300 and if somebody else is getting hit, I’ve hear of people getting multiple hits,” said Stephanie Bellinger. “That’s like $300 a pop.”

