Suspect in JCT Kitchen shooting waives first court appearance

The Atlanta Police Dept. has made an arrest in the shooting that took place at JCT Kitchen in West Midtown in late August.

Thaddeus Todd, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer. He is also a suspect in several other high-profile robbery cases over the summer and was already in the Fulton County Jail on other robbery charges.

Todd was also charged for incidents at the following addresses: 3255 Peachtree Rd. on June 6; 3157 Peachtree Rd. on July 12; 2171 Peachtree Rd. on July 17; 265 Peachtree St. on August 19; 77 West Paces Ferry Rd. September 3.

According to police, Todd was identified as the JCT Kitchen shooter by eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras. Shell casings at the scene were also positively tested and later identified as being from a firearm in Todd’s possession.

Todd waived his first court appearance on Tuesday.

