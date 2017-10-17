Seasonal hiring spree at Best Buy

Best Buy locations around metro Atlanta are gearing up for the holiday season by holding hiring fairs Oct. 18.

Managers at the electronics retailer will screen applicants and conduct interviews from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at locations in Conyers, Kennesaw, Alpharetta, Midtown, Buckhead, Perimeter and more.

Open positions include sales, customer service, merchandising and inventory. The starting pay is $10/hour.

For more information, visit www.bestbuy-jobs.com.

