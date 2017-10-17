Stalking lands man in jail

It will be a decade before Torrey Dametrius Coleman steps foot outside of Cobb County detention center as a free man.

On Oct. 17 he was sentenced to serving 10 years behind bars and five years of probation for stalking his former wife.

The 44-year-old was convicted of family violence battery, simple battery, aggravated stalking, criminal attempt to commit aggravated stalking, and obstruction of an officer.

Coleman choose to represent himself during the four-day trial.

The jury returned guilty verdicts in under an hour.

“This verdict sends a message to both the victims and perpetrators of domestic violence,” said ADA Shep Orlow, who prosecuted the case.

During spring 2015, Coleman was charged with battery against his wife at her Acworth residence.

Days after posting bond and his release from jail, he violated bond terms by going to the victim’s house.

Police found him hiding in her garage.

“To the victims of domestic violence, many of whom are reluctant to report it out of fear of retaliation, know that if you come forward, the State will be your advocate. To the perpetrators, know that your community will hold you accountable,” said Orlow.

