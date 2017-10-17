Parents want answers after death of son outside nightclub

The parents of a man shot and killed outside a popular nightclub want answers. They're frustrated and want to know why their son had to die.

"It's been hard. You never think it's going to happen to you," says Temika Harden, the victim's mother.

The parents of 19-year-old Domiquo Riley want justice for their son, who was shot to death outside of Midnight Blue Cafe earlier in October.

"He never got in trouble at school," says Harden. "He never had a problem with the law. He worked hard."

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a fight broke out inside the club, spilling into the parking lot. Several people started shooting, and one of them was 42-year-old Christopher Parker, according to police, a security guard who was a convicted felon and who should never have had a gun in the first place.

It was my understanding [he was] wielding the gun recklessly and firing," says attorney Eugene Felton.

CBS46 received photos of Parker from a former colleague. In them, you can see Parker in full security uniform holding guns, even though he was locked up for rape. CBS46 wanted to find out why Parker was working security at a nightclub armed with a gun, so we went knocking on the doors of his former employers.

The first stop in Decatur ended up being an apartment complex. The second was an office building nearby where no one came to the door, and the third stop was an extended stay motel in Hapeville.

"To the nightclub owners, a dollar is not worth a child's life and you need to make sure you learn from this and gain proper security," says Harden.

