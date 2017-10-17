Georgia lottery provides millions in education funding

People can feel better about spending money on lottery tickets knowing that proceeds help students obtain an education throughout the state.More >
Few expected the search for a new Henry County superintendent to extend into mid-October.More >
Atlanta Public Schools gives itself a low grade for hiring disadvantaged businesses.More >
The assignment was called “Nazi Party Mascot.” The directions: create a “colorful illustrations” to represent the mascot for the Nazi Party at its political rallies, complete by giving the drawing a name.More >
Cyber-criminals attacked Atlanta Public Schools, tricking some employees out of their paychecks and potentially exposing private information of more than 3,800 district employees.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
A two-year-old desperately needs an organ transplant, and according to doctors his father is a 110 percent match. However, surgeons at Emory Hospital will not do the operation just yet.More >
Police say 27-year-old Nicolas Head shot and killed 28-year-old Quintavia Wade, a mother of three. Wade was the cousin of Head's children's mother, according to authorities.More >
As a fallen soldier's body returned to Georgia through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, passengers on the plane wanted to sing the national anthem as a tribute. But the flight attendant told them not to.More >
