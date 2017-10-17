Georgia lottery provides millions in education funding

People can feel better about spending money on lottery tickets knowing that proceeds help students obtain an education throughout the state.

This year’s first quarter profits amount to $290.45 million and were transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account.

“Educational programs funded by the lottery continue to lay the groundwork for Georgia’s evolving and growing workforce,” said Governor Nathan Deal in a press release.

Lottery proceeds are used to fund tuition grants, scholarships or loans to undergraduate college students attending an eligible Georgia college, the Georgia Prekindergarten Program, computer and other technological upgrades for schools.

Since the lottery’s inception in 1993, more than $19 billion have been raised.

“The on-going success of the Georgia Lottery is a major component of ensuring each child in Georgia attains a quality education from start to finish,” said Deal.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.