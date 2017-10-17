Man accidentally drives vehicle into building in Marietta - CBS46 News

Man accidentally drives vehicle into building in Marietta

By WGCL Digital Team
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man accidentally drove a vehicle into a building in Marietta Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 119-D North Cobb Drive around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Marietta Police Department told CBS46 an older driver had vehicle issues, resulting in the accident.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

