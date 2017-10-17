Police searching for man who attempted a bank robbery

Police are searching for a black male who attempted to rob a Wells Fargo bank on Buford Highway in Norcross.

Gwinnett County Police told CBS46 the man entered the bank on Oct. 6 and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

Police say the teller had not placed money in her drawer, and that the perpetrator left empty handed.

The man had on a black shirt, Chicago Bears hat, and has a chin strap beard.

Individuals with tips or information about this incident, can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

All tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

